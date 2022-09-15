Circle Network

Country music lifestyle network CIRCLE, the official TV home of the GRAND OLE OPRY, will broadcast this year's FARM AID concert on SEPTEMBER 24th beginning at 7p (ET). CIRCLE personality and RUNAWAY JUNE member NATALIE STOVALL will host the broadcast.

FARM AID will also be streamed live from COASTAL CREDIT UNION MUSIC PARK at WALNUT CREEK in RALEIGH, NC, on CIRCLE's FACEBOOK, TWITTER and TIKTOK pages (@CircleAllAccess across all channels) beginning at 11a (ET).

The sold-out event will feature performances by FARM AID board members WILLIE NELSON & FAMILY, JOHN MELLENCAMP, DAVE MATTHEWS & TIM REYNOLDS, and MARGO PRICE, along with CHRIS STAPLETON, SHERYL CROW, LUKAS NELSON, NATHANIEL RATELIFF AND THE NIGHT SWEATS, ALLISON RUSSELL, CHARLEY CROCKETT, BRITTNEY SPENCER and PARTICLE KID.

Find out more about how to watch FARM AID here.

