The AMERICAN FILM INSTITUTE announced it will open their 36th edition of AFI FEST on NOV. 2nd with the world premiere of “SELENA GOMEZ: MY MOND AND ME.”

As reported by VARIETY, AFI President & CEO BOB GAZZALE said in a statement, “AFI is proud to launch AFI FEST 2022 with ‘SELENA GOMEZ: MY MOND AND ME,’ a film as profoundly powerful as it is personal. SELENA is a global force in art and entertainment, and we are honored to partner with her, ALEK and APPLE to shine a light upon her journey in this beautifully crafted celebration of optimism, vulnerability and hopefulness.”

AFI FEST 2022 will be in LOS ANGELES from NOV. 2-6, and the “SELENA GOMEZ: MY MOND AND ME” world premiere will take place at the TCL CHINESE THEATRE in HOLLYWOOD.

