APPLE MUSIC Global Creative Dir. LARRY JACKSON exits the company, according to VARIETY . No successor has been named.

JACKSON joined APPLE MUSIC in 2014 when the company bought BEATS MUSIC and BEATS ELECTRONICS from BEATS founders JIMMY IOVINE and ANDRE "DR. DRE" YOUNG. JACKSON had been Chief Content Officer at BEATS MUSIC. Prior to that, JACKSON had been an EVP at INTERSCOPE and before that served in senior executive roles at ARISTA, RCA and J RECORDS. The industry veteran also held programming roles at KMEL/SAN FRANCISCO before moving to the record industry.

