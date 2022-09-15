Shomby

In his latest column for ALL ACCESS' "Consultant Tips," talent coach JOHN SHOMBY shares some lessons he learned on a recent, on-the-job visit with his nephew, sports commentator and baseball play-by-play announcer JON "BOOG" SCIAMBI. The proud uncle watched how his nephew conducted himself in the broadcast booth, on the field with players, and even out and about meeting fans. SHOMBY then applied those observations about show prep and accessibility to today's radio talent, breaking those lessons down into four easily digestible bullet points.

