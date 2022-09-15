LA Garden (Photo: UMG & Celina Bhandari)

The UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG Green Team), has launched a global community garden initiative. Teaming up with GOODR and the CAPTAIN PLANET FOUNDATION to build community gardens that help bring hands-on experiential learning opportunities to students across the U.S. The first garden, called the UNIVERSAL MUSIC ENTERPRISES (UME) COMMUNITY LEARNING GARDEN” was unveiled recently in LOS ANGELES.

UMG’s EVP/Corporate Social Responsibility, Events and Special Projects SUSAN MAZO said, “ “The UMG GREEN TEAM was created to challenge ourselves to lower our carbon footprint and enhance our sustainability efforts by working initially with local employees and communities. The community gardens project is our first global initiative, and we’re thrilled to work alongside our close US-based partners, GOODR and CAPTAIN PLANET, to create spaces that help students deepen their understanding of gardening and natural systems.”

GOODR Founder & CEO JASMINE CROWE said, “We are excited to expand our hunger relief services by partnering with UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP and CAPTAIN PLANET on this community garden. It is amazing to see how this collaborative initiative is already providing access to fresh food and valuable resources to so many students and their families.”

ASHLEY ROUSE, Project Learning Garden/Project Giving Gardens Program Director for the CAPTAIN PLANET FOUNDATION said, ”We are grateful to launch the partnership with UMG and GOODR to expand community gardens. I love seeing the joyful smiles of the young people as they are engaged and exploring in the garden. I know intrinsically, we are doing something right when the young people create a connection and affinity for natural systems from these hands-on experiences.”

UMG’s community garden project launched early this year with gardens established in the UK, FRANCE, AUSTRALIA, and NEW ZEALAND.

