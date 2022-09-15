Tootsie's Orchid Lounge

TOOTSIE'S ORCHID LOUNGE in downtown NASHVILLE will host its 62nd annual birthday bash on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 4th on the street outside of the venue. The free show, which is open to the public, will feature headliners LEE BRICE, PARMALEE, RANDY HOUSER, EDDIE MONTGOMERY of MONTGOMERY GENTRY, COLT FORD and DREW GREEN.

"TOOTSIE's Birthday Bash is a birthday party where everyone gets to enjoy the presents," said owner STEVE SMITH. "We announce most of the artists, but we like to leave a surprise or two for the show. This year's lineup looks great already, and we still have people trying to get on the list. The music should start around noon with the main lineup starting around 5p."

Past surprise guests have included KID ROCK, DIERKS BENTLEY, JAMEY JOHNSON and others.

