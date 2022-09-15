Defendant

A psychologist who has served as a guest expert on TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON has filed a defamation suit against TOWNSQIUARE, the station, and morning host BILL SPADEA.

The BERGEN RECORD/NORTHJERSEY.COM reports that child psychologist STEVEN TOBIAS of the CENTER FOR CHILD AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT, who has appeared as an expert on several NEW JERSEY 101.5 shows over the past 15 years, filed the suit in MORRIS COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT on MONDAY (9/12), alleging that after he appeared on the station's AUGUST 2012 "town hall" broadcast with News Dir. ERIC SCOTT on remote and hybrid schooling and another segment with reporter DAVID MATTHAU, SPADEA, on his morning show, said that TOBIAS should be indicted for child abuse because of mask requirements and that parents should teach their children to "reject crackpots like STEVEN TOBIAS."

TOBIAS says that he did not advocate mask-wearing in schools in his appearances on the station; he says that the station assured him it would not be asked about masking and it would not politicize the issue, and he claims that at one point, he said that "the worst thing a parent or caregiver can do is to abruptly try to force a young child to wear a mask."

