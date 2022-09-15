-
KDES-F HD2/K297BO (107.3 Mod FM)/Palm Springs, CA Taps Nick Summers For Mornings
by Roy Trakin
September 16, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
Longtime ALPHA MEDIA PALM SPRINGS Production Director NICK SUMMERS is back on the air doing mornings at Adult Hits KDES-F HD2/K297BO (107.3 MOD FM)/PALM SPRINGS, CA.
Commented SUMMERS, "For years, I've had a passion for the standards. I had the pleasure of presenting this music on SAUL LEVINE's K-SURF and on WESTWOOD ONE. It's a thrill to be back behind the mic sharing these songs and artists we love with an appreciative COACHELLA VALLEY audience!"