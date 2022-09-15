Nick Summers

Longtime ALPHA MEDIA PALM SPRINGS Production Director NICK SUMMERS is back on the air doing mornings at Adult Hits KDES-F HD2/K297BO (107.3 MOD FM)/PALM SPRINGS, CA.

Commented SUMMERS, "For years, I've had a passion for the standards. I had the pleasure of presenting this music on SAUL LEVINE's K-SURF and on WESTWOOD ONE. It's a thrill to be back behind the mic sharing these songs and artists we love with an appreciative COACHELLA VALLEY audience!"

« see more Net News