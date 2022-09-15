Conan & Sona

BENZTOWN releases two new episodes of its "CHACHI Loves Everybody," podcast, featuring BENZTOWN President DAVE “CHACHI” DENES, featuring recent video chats with EDDIE PAPPANI, host of "The Show" on iHEARTMEDIA Rock KIOZ (ROCK 105.3 FM)/SAN DIEGO and iHEARTMEDIA KTMQ (Q103.3)/TEMECULA, CA, and with SONA MOVESIAN, CONAN O'BRIEN's executive assistant, co-host of his podcast, "CONAN Needs A Friend," and NEW YORK TIMES bestselling author of "The World’s Worst Assistant."

To listen to the new podcast episodes, go here.





