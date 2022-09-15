-
Longtime KFIZ/Fond Du Lac, WI Host Joe Goeser Dies At 97
by Perry Michael Simon
September 16, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
Longtime KFIZ-A/FOND DU LAC, WI host JOE GOESER died WEDNESDAY (9/14) at 97.
GOESER joined KFIZ in 1944 and served as morning host, Station Manager, and Sports Dir. for many years, stepping down from the morning show in 1988 and moving to WCWC-A and WYUR as President, then briefly returned to KFIZ as a sportscaster in 1997. He was also known for his SATURDAY show as a character named "Josh Crunchmeyer."