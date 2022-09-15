Joe Goeser Passes Away

Longtime KFIZ-A/FOND DU LAC, WI host JOE GOESER died WEDNESDAY (9/14) at 97.

GOESER joined KFIZ in 1944 and served as morning host, Station Manager, and Sports Dir. for many years, stepping down from the morning show in 1988 and moving to WCWC-A and WYUR as President, then briefly returned to KFIZ as a sportscaster in 1997. He was also known for his SATURDAY show as a character named "Josh Crunchmeyer."

