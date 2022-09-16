-
WIVK/Knoxville Morning Show Producer Cody Underwood Now A Free Agent
by Phyllis Stark
September 16, 2022 at 7:28 AM (PT)
CUMULUS Country WIVK/KNOXVILLE morning show producer CODY UNDERWOOD had departed the station, effective TODAY (9/16). UNDERWOOD had been with WIVK for five years, producing the "TONY & KRIS" morning show until their departure in JUNE (NET NEWS 6/29), as well as multiple sports shows, including a NASCAR-specific that aired through the full season.
He is on the hunt for a new opportunity, and can be reached here.