Underwood

CUMULUS Country WIVK/KNOXVILLE morning show producer CODY UNDERWOOD had departed the station, effective TODAY (9/16). UNDERWOOD had been with WIVK for five years, producing the "TONY & KRIS" morning show until their departure in JUNE (NET NEWS 6/29), as well as multiple sports shows, including a NASCAR-specific that aired through the full season.

He is on the hunt for a new opportunity, and can be reached here.

