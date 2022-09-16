Block (l) and Merlo (Photo: Michael James)

NASHVILLE-based management firm HOMELAND MUSIC has signed NBC's "SONGLAND" winner MADELINE MERLO. She will release her first EP, "Slide," on SEPTEMBER 23rd via BBR MUSIC GROUP's WHEELHOUSE RECORDS, whom she signed with last year (NET NEWS 1/19/21).

HOMESTEAD has also elevated CHELSEY BLOCK to Managing Partner. BLOCK has been with the company for three years.

“I am so thrilled to join HOMESTEAD MUSIC's incredible roster and work with this world-class team,” said MERLO. “As an artist, it is so important to place your career in capable hands. I am beyond excited to see what the future holds with HOMESTEAD MUSIC behind me.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to be working with MADELINE in this next stage of her career,” said BLOCK. “She’s one of the most prepared new artists there is, and her music fills a lane we’re thrilled for the genre to have.”

