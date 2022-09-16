New Station Vehicle?

ALPHA MEDIA Country KUPL (98.7 THE BULL)/PORTLAND, OR is helping clean up trash in the city while stunting on-air about having been “given the boot” from its studios and being “rendered homeleess.” The station is taking its shows on the road in a beaten-up SUV wrapped in the station’s logo and then dirtied up, from which the personalities will be broadcasting from.

Starting TOMORROW (9/17) at noon (PT), KUPL’s JAKE BYRON and DANNY DWYER will broadcast live from the corner of North Columbia Blvd. and North Interstate Place in PORTLAND while they clean up the piles of trash at the intersection.

“As they say in show business, the show must go on,” said ALPHA MEDIA Promotions Dir. KARLI DIRKSEN. “Even if that show is in a junk wagon, we won’t let the BULL Nation down.”

Dwyer (l) and Byron are ready for action





