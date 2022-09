Acquisition

CONCORD has acquired what it describes as "certain assets" of L.A. REID and CHARLES GOLDSTUCK's HITCO ENTERTAINMENT, including its entire recording catalog and certain recent releases, for an undisclosed price.

Among the artists in the catalog are SAINt JHN, BIG BOI, DINAH JANE, JENNIFER LOPEZ, YELLA BEEZY, DIXIE D’AMELIO, and RUBI ROSE.

