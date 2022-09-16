Over $17,000 Raised

NORTHWESTERN MEDIA Contemporary Christian KNWS (LIFE 101.9)/WATERLOO, IA provided over $17,000 worth of gift cards for children being treated at UNIVERSITY OF IOWA CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL and their families in the 6th LIFE 101.9 Cards for Kids donation drive. The cards will be used for expenses such as fuel, meals, and more.



“Thank you, and all of the listeners for the gift cards.” said UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HEALTH CARE's SHERI AUSTIN. “It is a gift to our staff as well, to be able to pass them on to the patients... on behalf of the generous donors and see the looks of relief and happiness on their faces.”

