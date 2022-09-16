Garrison

TRIPLE TIGERS RECORDS has promoted Mgr./Promotion and Marketing HOPE GARRISON to Marketing Mgr. GARRISON joined the label in 2018 as Promotion Coordinator, rising to her most recent post in 2021 (NET NEWS 4/21/21).

"HOPE has been a creative force since she started on the marketing team last year,” said VP/Marketing LAURA HOSTELLEY. “I can't wait to see what she accomplishes as she seques full time into the marketing department.”

"I am so thankful to take on this new role with TRIPLE TIGERS,” said GARRISON. "We are ready to take it to the next level in the marketing department, and I am excited to jump in and get to work.”

GARRISON’s replacement will be named shortly.

