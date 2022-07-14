Adding New Members To The Black Music Collective

The RECORDING ACADEMY'S BLACK MUSIC COLLECTIVE (BMC) has added new music creators and professionals to their Honorary Chairs and Leadership Council. New Honorary chairs include: YOLANDA ADAMS, VALEISHA BUTTERFIELD JONES, ETHIOPIA HABTEMARIAM, AND YVETTE NOEL-SCHURE. New Leadership Council members include: PRINCE CHARLES ALEXANDER, JIMMIE ALLEN, DENZEL BAPTISTE & DAVID BIRAL (TAKE A DAYTRIP), JENNIFER GOICOECHEA, MICKEY GUYTON, CLAUDINE JOSEPH, LEDISI, HERB TRAWICK, EBONIE WARD, and YOLA.

RECORDING ACADEMY CEO HARVEY MASON JR said, "The Black Music Collective has remained steadfast in its mission to advance Black music since its founding in 2020. We are thrilled to have inaugural members of the BMC returning and honored to have an esteemed community of new industry leaders joining us to accelerate progress. Black music is an integral part of all music, and we are committed to the long-term work required to drive real and measurable change."

