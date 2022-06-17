PD Opening

DESERT VALLEY MEDIA GROUP Rhythmic AC KMVA (HOT 97.5/103.9)/PHOENIX is re-tooling its programming staff and has a PD opportunity. PD JARED MARSHALL has exited the station and the search is on for his successor.

DESERT VALLEY MEDIA GROUP wants you to have 3-5 years of successful PD experience and you must be a skilled talent coach and work well with other department heads.

Dir./Operations MIKE G is heading up the search at mikeg@desertvalleymediagroup.com.

