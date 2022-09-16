Underwood (Photo: MPH Photos/Shutterstock.com)

iHEARTMEDIA is teaming up with CAPITOL NASHVILLE's CARRIE UNDERWOOD to present a virtual reality show on THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29th at 9p (ET). "iHEARTRADIO Live With CARRIE UNDERWOOD" will allow fans with a META QUEST 2 headset to view the performance in META Horizon Worlds, and on iHEARTRADIO's FACEBOOK and INSTAGRAM pages, where the Country star will perform songs from her JUNE album release, DENIM & RHINESTONES.

This is the first show in a new partnership between iHEARTRADIO and META, with more to be announced in the fall.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with iHEARTRADIO to celebrate my album, DENIM & RHINESTONES, and bring these new songs to my fans in VR with Meta Horizon Worlds,” said UNDERWOOD. “This is one of my favorite albums to perform live, and it’s so fun to bring this new music to life in such an exciting way.”

“This new partnership is a continuation of our commitment at iHEARTMEDIA to connect artists to their fans on the most exciting new entertainment platforms,” said iHEARTMEDIA Pres./Entertainment Enterprises JOHN SYKES. “We are excited to be able to kick this off with a performance from CARRIE UNDERWOOD. More to come on this new partnership with META.”

« see more Net News