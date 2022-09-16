Puth

CHARLIE PUTH has announced he will launch his ONE NIGHT ONLY tour, offering 8 dates across NORTH AMERICA and CANADA this fall, in support of his third studio album CHARLIE, out OCTOBER 7th.

The run of intimate shows will kick off in NEW JERSEY on OCTOBER 23rd at the COUNT BASIE CENTER for THE ARTS, before making its way North to MASSEY HALL in TORONTO on OCTOBER 27th, and finally, THE THEATRE AT ACE HOTEL in LOS ANGELES on NOVEMBER 9th. Tickets go on sale to the general public on FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23rd at 10a local time.

« see more Net News