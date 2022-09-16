Sold

ILIAD MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS INC. is transferring its operations to its 46 employees under an Employee Stock Ownership Plan. The company owns eight stations in BOISE and six stations in TWIN FALLS, ID.

President and CEO DARRELL CALTON said, "One of the biggest concerns that the ownership and I had about the company was not the year-to-year successes, but the decade-to-decade success. Many independent business owners struggle with what to do about the march of time regarding estate and business planning. We are so fortunate to have an owner that wants to recognize the efforts of our long-term employees and wants to put the future of the business in our hands. This ESOP business transition tool is precisely what we all needed.”

He added, “Employee ownership will allow us to live our values of putting people first, leading with creativity, and acting with integrity. The work we do each day will have a deeper purpose and greater impact on our communities than ever before. I am thankful to our consultants, ESOP PARTNERS, for guiding us through the process, our leadership team for helping to navigate a complicated transition, and of course, our team of passionate employees.”

Washington State CP, Kansas Translator Sold

In other filings with the FCC, THRESHOLD COMMUNICATIONS is selling the construction permit for KVNW/NAPAVINE, WA to PREMIER BROADCASTERS, INC. for $250,000.

GREAT PLAINS CHRISTIAN RADIO, INC. is selling K214AU/SHARON SPRINGS, KS to THE PRAISE NETWORK, INC. for $2,500. The primary station is Contemporary Christian KZCK/COLBY, KS.

And Some Closings

NEW BEGINNINGS CHURCH OF SLIDELL, INC. has closed on the donation of low power FM WGON-LP/SLIDELL, LA to FIRST PENTECOSTAL CHURCH OF SLIDELL.

TABERNACLE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL has closed on the donation of Southern Gospel WTBI-A/PICKENS, SC to BEREA BAPTIST BROADCASTING, SPANISH.

D.M. PETERS FAMILY TRUST (MILESTONE RADIO LLC and MILESTONE RADIO II LLC) has closed on the sale of Classic Country "TOTAL COUNTRY BOB FM" simulcast KBGY/FARIBAULT, MN; WLKX/FOREST LAKE, MN; KLCI/ELK RIVER, MN; and WQPM-A/PRINCETON, MN plus W298CE/BIG LAKE, MN to CARPENTER BROADCASTING, LLC for $2.2 million

And FCR BROADCASTING, INC has closed on the sale of W272BZ/PORTAGE, IN to LARRY LANGFORD's LANGFORD BROADCAST LLC for $5,000. The primary station is listed as GERARD MEDIA News-Talk WIMS-A/MICHIGAN CITY, IN.

