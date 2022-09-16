Wale

ALIBI MUSIC has promoted SAM WALE to Dir./ALIBI MUSIC LIBRARY. In this new role, he joins the company’s core management team alongside Founder JONATHAN PARKS and COO JEFFREY PARKS. He will assume additional responsibilities in the UNITED KINGDOM while he continues his charge as VP/Production.

WALE joined the company fulltime in 2014, and has been instrumental in producing over 1,000 albums of production music, working with talented composers and artists from all over the world. Tracks from these albums can be heard almost daily in feature film trailers, TV promos, unscripted programs, docudramas, video games, commercials and major streamed events.

PARKS said, “SAM is a huge asset to ALIBI who has played a significant role in our growth. So, it was the logical next step to expand his role, welcoming his expertise and unique UK vantage to our core management team.”

WALE added, “I am honoured by the opportunity to play an even bigger part in ALIBI’s growth story as JONATHAN closes in on the vision he had when he started this company. ALIBI has come a long way since then, and I look forward to helping orchestrate its next chapter.”

