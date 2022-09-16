New Platform For Fans

Tech startup BASENOTE has introduced a new platform for fans to invest in their favorite artists. This can be done through the new BASENOTE app. Unlike donation-based crowdfunding programs, BASENOTE allows investors to share in the upside by entitling them to a portion of the artists' streaming royalties. This incentivizes fans to spread the word about the musicians they support, generating more royalties for both shareholders and artists.

Instead of using blockchain technology, the BASENOTE platform builds upon a new law called REGULATION CROWDFUND, which allows them the opportunity to offer securities to non-accredited investors. BASENOTE is regulated by FINRA, a U.S. government agency responsible for protecting investors, ensuring that their operations are held to the highest standard.

The BASENOTE model results in a stronger connection between artist and listener. In the app, fans are incentivized to participate more actively in the artist's journey, building a deeper relationship and gaining exclusive access to perks and rewards. Click here for more information.

« see more Net News