Class Of '22

The RHODE ISLAND RADIO AND TV HALL OF FAME inducted its Class of 2022 in a ceremony on THURSDAY (9/15) in WARWICK.

The inductees included Former Top 40 WPRO-FM/PROVIDENCE personality DAVID SIMPSON; former Oldies WMYS (now Country WCTK (CAT COUNTRY 98.1)/NEW BEDFORD-PROVIDENCE PD/host and WNRI-A/WOONSOCKET and WJAR-A and WPRO-A/PROVIDENCE personality JOANIE PFEIFFER; NBC affiliate WJAR-TV (NBC 10)/PROVIDENCE sportscaster FRANK CARPANO and late longtime news anchor DOUG WHITE; Former ABC affiliate WLNE-TV (ABC 6)/NEW BEDFORD-PROVIDENCE sporrtscaster KEN BELL and anchor/News Dir. TRUMAN TAYLOR; and CBS affiliate WPRI-TV/PROVIDENCE meteorologist TONY PETRARCA.

Station Recognition Awards were presented to iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WHJJ-A-W294BA/PROVIDENCE (formerly WJAR-A) and CUMULUS MEDIA Sports WPRV-A (790 THE SCORE)/PROVIDENCE (formerly WEAN-A, WWAZ-A, WLKW-A, and WSKO-A), both of which have reached their 100th anniversary.

