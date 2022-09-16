-
White House Nominates Two To U.S. Agency For Global Media's International Broadcasting Advisory Board
by Perry Michael Simon
The BIDEN Administration has issued two nominations for the International Broadcasting Advisory Board of the UNITED STATES AGENCY FOR GLOBAL MEDIA, the parent of VOICE OF AMERICA, RADIO FREE EUROPE/RADIO LIBERTY, and RADIO/TV MARTI.
The nominees are AMERICAN PURPOSE Co-Founder and former RADIO FREE EUROPE/RADIO LIBERTY Pres./CEO JEFFREY GEDMIN and former ABC affiliate WJLA-TV/WASHINGTON anchor/reporter/producer and MARYLAND DEMOCRATIC PARTY Chair KATHLEEN MATTHEWS, wife of political pundit CHRIS MATTHEWS.