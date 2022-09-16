Summer Backyard Concert Series

FAMILY LIFE BROADCASTING, INC Contemporary Christian FAMILY LIFE RADIO Network (FLR) hosted private concerts in the homes and backyards of seven families as part of their 4th annual "Summer Backyard Concert Series." Christian recording artists PATRICK MAYBERRY, ANDREW RIPP, THE AFTERS, BLESSING OFFOR, TAYA, COLTON DIXON and COCHREN & CO. performed for FLR listeners in various parts of the country. The winners invited their friends and family and were treated to dinner.

“This event has looked very different the past two years. It was great this time around to be able to bless our listeners with a live concert, with their favorite Christian music artist all while being in the comfort of their own home alongside their friends and family,” said Chief Broadcast Engagement Officer/Mornings MIKE KANKELFRITZ.

“Thanks to the artists and their labels, our team was able to gather with our listeners to provide them with an incredible, once in a lifetime, personal event,” shared National Events/Promotions Director BRIAN NEUWIRTH.

FLR worked with CENTRICITY MUSIC, HOLLY STREET RECORDS, FAIR TRADE SERVICES, CAPITOL CMG and GOTEE RECORDS. You can watch the recap video here.

