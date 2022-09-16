Michaels

ALL ACCESS has learned that TJ MICHAELS has exited the PD/PM drive position at VOX AM/FM's Country WCPV (101.3 THE WOLF)/BURLINGTON and his PD position for WVTK/MIDDLEBURY, VT due to budget cuts. YESTERDAY (9/15) was his last day.

MICHAELS told ALL ACCESS, "Thankful for the opportunity and the people at VOX, proud of both THE WOLF and WVTK. Challenging times and budget cuts are never easy. This time it was my turn. I’m looking for another group and my next PD or OM challenge with a group that's as great as VOX."

He can be reached at (802) 249-3570 and @: tjmichaelsradio@gmail.com.

