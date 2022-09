Innes

iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WEGR (ROCK 103)/MEMPHIS, TN is adding the "JOSH INNES SHOW" to Mornings beginning MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19th. INNES replaces "HOOKER & DB" who are based out of iHEARTMEDIA Rock KAAZ/SALT LAKE CITY.

INNES is also currently doing mornings on iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rockers WNRQ/NASHVILLE and WLLZ/DETROIT.

