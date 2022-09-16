-
Ron Chatman New PD For KNHC/Seattle
by Charese Frugé
September 16, 2022 at 1:58 PM (PT)
-
Veteran Country programmer RON CHATMAN is the new PD for SEATTLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS non-comm KNHC/SEATTLE. The station has been a part of NATHAN HALE HIGH SCHOOL for 50 years, and currently broadcasts a Dance format.
CHATMAN was most recently Coord./Country Content for AUDACY (NET NEWS 4/8/21) until he was part of the company's most recent round of layoffs. Prior to AUDACY, he spent four years as Integrations Specialist at vCREATIVE.
Congratulate CHATMAN at zencowboy@gmail.com or (248) 506-9388.