Chatman (Photo: LinkedIn)

Veteran Country programmer RON CHATMAN is the new PD for SEATTLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS non-comm KNHC/SEATTLE. The station has been a part of NATHAN HALE HIGH SCHOOL for 50 years, and currently broadcasts a Dance format.

CHATMAN was most recently Coord./Country Content for AUDACY (NET NEWS 4/8/21) until he was part of the company's most recent round of layoffs. Prior to AUDACY, he spent four years as Integrations Specialist at vCREATIVE.

Congratulate CHATMAN at zencowboy@gmail.com or (248) 506-9388.

« see more Net News