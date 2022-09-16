Shazam: Phoenix Suns Celebrate Al McCoy's Birthday (Photo: Facebook)

Legendary PHOENIX SUNS broadcaster AL McCOY, who will begin his 51st season in that role this year, has been named Grand Marshal of the VRBO FIESTA BOWL PARADE this DECEMBER 17th.

That’s two weeks before the COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SEMIFINAL at the VRBO FIESTA BOWL, to be played at STATE FARM STADIUM in GLENDALE, AZ. This year’s theme is “Legends Made Here” and it also marks the 50th anniversary of the parade.

Entering his 51st season, McCOY is the longest-tenured broadcaster for any team in NBA history, having begun his legendary career with the SUNS in 1972, along with his catch phrase, "SHAZAM." He hit the 50-season mark last season. Previous Grand Marshals for the FIESTA BOWL PARADE have included RANDY JOHNSON, ALICE COOOPER, CHARLES BARKLEY, CHUCK YEAGER and DIANA TAURASI.

