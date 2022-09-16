Gillespie

THREESIXZERO music industry veteran MARK GILLESPIE has joined collaborative rights platform CHORDAL as Advisor. Over the course of GILLESPIE’s career, he has served as a manager, producer, investor, and entrepreneur alongside talent like CALVIN HARRIS and others.

GILLESPIE said of his role, “Our focus at THREESIXZERO has always been to unlock the Creative Economy and drive innovative business solutions for our clients and partners. CHORDAL provides a fresh approach to copyright management and I’m pleased to be an advisor.”

Co-founder of CHORDAL GRAYSON SANDERS, added "MARK is one of the foremost thought leaders in emerging creative technologies and we are thrilled to welcome him to our advisory board. Positioned at the intersection of music, film, and technology, the team at THREESIXZERO has a unique and valuable perspective on where content is headed. We look forward to working with them to connect the creative industry in ways that have not been possible before."

