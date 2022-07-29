Shakira (Photo: A. Ricardo / Shutterstock.com)

Several sources are reporting that SHAKIRA has been found not guilty for tax fraud, and is set to be reimbursed by the SPANISH TREASURY (NET NEWS 8/1). NEWSWEEK says she'll be paid for "a series of surcharges that the Tax Agency incorrectly collected." While it's not specified how much money she will be paid back, the dispute was over about $16.8 million (€14.5 million).

The news comes less than two weeks after the entertainer settled her custody suit with ex-husband and soccer player GERARD PIQUE. It's reported that SHAKIRA will maintain custody of her two children and move to MIAMI with them. PIQUE will see them on special occasions and in the summer off season. All that's left to settle between the two are assets, one of those being a $20 million private jet. The couple spent 11 years together.

