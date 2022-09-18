Malone (Photo: Featurflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

POST MALONE took to his social media accounts to let fans know he was okay after a terrible stage fall during his show in ST. LOUIS on SATURDAY night (9/17). The singer explained what happened in his posts saying that during the acoustic part of his show, there's an area on stage that opens up to lower instruments, something he forgot about as he was walking around and fell right through it. As he puts it, he "busted his own ass." He apologized for the show having to be cut short, and says he'll make it up to ST. LOUIS. He also said he's doing okay after a hospital visit, and that the tour will continue.

The incident took place at the ENTERPRISE CENTER halfway through the concert, when he was performing "Circles." MALONE was walking down a ramp that extended onto the floor of the arena where there was a hole in the floor that he used to lower his guitar and it hadn't been covered up. That's when he took the fall. It's reported he cracked three ribs. Watch the video here. Click here to read more.

