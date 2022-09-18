Looking For Your Podcast Info

Hello All Podcasting/Programming Execs!

AllAccess.com is expanding its Industry Directory to include podcast listings by format and by station/network/company -- see this work-in-progress, here! Hundreds of new podcast listings are coming soon.

We’d like to have your help and assistance in making sure that all of the major podcasts hosted by your station, group, publisher, or network personalities are included and that the information is correct.

Please supply us with the following information using the template below for all of your radio-specific podcasts from your radio personalities listed by format. Copy the template below for each podcast you wish to have AllAccess.com feature:

Name Of Podcast:

Station Calls/Market:

Formats (example: Top 40, Top 40/Rhythmic, Hot AC, Alt, Rock etc)

Podcast Home Page Link:

RSS Feed Link:

Spotify Link:

Apple Podcasts Link:

Google Podcasts Link:

Again, here is an example of how your podcasts will be presented on All Access ... as you can see it's a work in progress!

Please send back your listings as soon as you can using the template above by clicking here.

« see more Net News