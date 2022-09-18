New In Wichita

UNITED STATIONS syndicated THE BOOTLEG KEV SHOW debuts tonight (9/19) as the new night show at AUDACY Top 40/Rhythmic KDGS (POWER 93.5)/WICHITA.

THE BOOTLEG KEV SHOW can be heard across the country, including LOS ANGELES, LAS VEGAS, PHOENIX, PITTSBURGH, FT. MYERS, RENO, MADISON and TAMPA. For more information, reach out to UNITED STATIONS at ask@unitedstations.com.

« see more Net News