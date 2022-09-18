-
The Bootleg Kev Show New To Nights At KDGS (Power 93.5)/Wichita
by Pete Jones
September 19, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
-
UNITED STATIONS syndicated THE BOOTLEG KEV SHOW debuts tonight (9/19) as the new night show at AUDACY Top 40/Rhythmic KDGS (POWER 93.5)/WICHITA.
THE BOOTLEG KEV SHOW can be heard across the country, including LOS ANGELES, LAS VEGAS, PHOENIX, PITTSBURGH, FT. MYERS, RENO, MADISON and TAMPA. For more information, reach out to UNITED STATIONS at ask@unitedstations.com.