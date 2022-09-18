That's A Wrap

The 9th Annual LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL FESTIVAL wrapped up last night (9/18) in Downtown LAS VEGAS with performances by CALVIN HARRIS and SAID THE SKY. The three-day festival, which began FRIDAY, (9/16), also included performances by ARCTIC MONKEYS, CAGE THE ELEPHANT, T-PAIN, LORDE, KYGO, GARILLAZ, JACK HARLOW, SHAGGY, OLIVER TREE and more.

The Festival offered seven live stages; dancing, comedy, podcasting, food, carnival rides and more for the approximate 170k fans attending this year. The festival spans over eighteen city blocks and “contributes to the beautification of Downtown LAS VEGAS, turning its streets into an open art museum featuring some of the greatest and most prominent local, national and global artists,” organizers’ said in a press release. Click here to see highlights.

