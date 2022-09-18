Looking To Hire

URBAN ONE/REACH MEDIA has an opening for an Exec. Producer for the RICKEY SMILEY MORNING SHOW (RSMS).

URBAN ONE/VP/Programming COLBY COLB told ALL ACCESS, "We have a unique opportunity and DERRICK BAKER who is the PD of the RSMS will be the person leading the search for this important role. RICKEY SMILEY is one of the biggest brands in radio and we are looking for someone to step into this major role."

For more information about the job, click here.

