Mayers (Photo: LinkedIn)

BLOOMBERG MEDIA Global Head of TV and Radio AL MAYERS is retiring from the company this month. MAYERS has been with BLOOMBERG since 2001, when he joined the company as Station Mgr. for News WBBR-A/NEW YORK and BLOOMBERG RADIO, adding TV duties in 2015.

TV NEWSER reported on SEPTEMBER 9th that MAYERS' retirement, announced in a memo to staff from CEO M. SCOTT HAVENS and Editor-in-Chief JOHN MICKLETHWAIT, is triggering several other changes to management, including BLOOMBERG UK Exec. Editor DAVID MERRITT stepping up to a new post, Head of BLOOMBERG MEDIA Editorial, based in NEW YORK; BLOOMBERG AMERICAS News Dir. JULIE ALNWICK MCHALE named Head of BLOOMBERG TV; KATIE BOYCE overseeing the company's website, newsletters, social media, and, temporarily, podcasts; Senior Executive Editor, BLOOMBERG Digital JARED SANDBERG named Chief Innovation Editor,; Sr. Exec. Editor OTIS BILODEAU upped to lead graphics and data visulaization; Senior Exec. Editor,/AMERICAS JACKIE SIMMONS named Editorial Chief for EMEA, based in LONDON; Sr. Exec. Editor/Finance and Legal CAROLINE GAGE taking over SIMMONS' role as Sr. Exec. Editor/AMERICAS; and Exec. Editor/EMEA SREE VIDYA BHAKTAVATSALAM named to replace GAGE as Sr. Exec. Editor/Finance and Legal in NEW YORK.

« see more Net News