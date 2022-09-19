Hunton (Photo: Paul Hunton for WUNC)

TEXAS TECH PUBLIC MEDIA GM PAUL HUNTON is moving east to join the UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA's News-Talk WUNC/CHAPEL HILL, NC as Pres./GM. HUNTON will assume his new duties on OCTOBER 3rd.

“I am delighted that our thorough and inclusive search has brought PAUL HUNTON to WUNC as the next president and general manager,” said WUNC Board Chair MICHAEL SCHOENFELD. “PAUL’s commitment to the highest standards of journalistic integrity, serving all audiences, working collaboratively with partners at UNC and throughout the community, and leading talented teams is exceeded only by his creativity and vision for WUNC’s role in a dynamic media environment. We look forward to welcoming PAUL and his family to NORTH CAROLINA.

“I am very grateful to the search committee and the WUNC LLC board for their due diligence in this search, the WUNC staff for their extraordinary work under the most trying circumstances, and, especially, to NORA CASPER for her selfless leadership as acting president and general manager.”

"I am thrilled to join the incredible team at WUNC,” said HUNTON. “It is an honor to be chosen to lead one of the best public media organizations in the country. WUNC has consistently outperformed broadcast trends by serving diverse audiences across the state with unbiased and trusted journalism, and are supported by a loyal listenership who care deeply about storytelling that uplifts, illuminates, and informs. I want to thank the WUNC board. I can't wait to get started."

