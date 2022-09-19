Haider

Veteran sportscaster KURT HAIDER is joining TRI-COUNTY BROADCASTING Sports WBHR-A-W239CU (660 THE BEAR)/SAUK RAPIDS-ST. CLOUD, MN, where he will report and serve as the new voice of SAINT JOHN'S UNIVERSITY hockey, effective SEPTEMBER 25th. HAIDER, who began his career at KSRM-A/SOLDOTNA, AK, produced at KSTP-A/ST. PAUL-MINNEAPOLIS and hosting and sportscasting at KBYR-A, KENI-A, KFQD-A, and KHAR-A/ANCHORAGE.

“I’m thrilled to come back home among family and friends to continue my career with TRI-COUNTY BROADCASTING,” said HAIDER. “It’s a wonderful opportunity, and I look forward to renewing friendships started many years ago and starting new ones.”

« see more Net News