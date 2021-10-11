Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Nicky Youre/Dazy Back To #1; Post/Doja Runner Up; Doja 'Vegas' Up Nearly 1800; Halsey Top 10

* NICKY YOURE and DAZY return to #1 with "Sunroof," moving 2*-1*

* POST MALONE and DOJA CAT surge 5*-2* with "I Like You (A Happier Song)," up 5*-2* and +1194 spins

* DOJA CAT is +1797 spins, as she closes in on the top 5, and up 7*-6* with "Vegas"

* HALSEY enters the top 10, up 11*-10* with "So Good"

* ELTON JOHN & BRITNEY SPEARS leap into the top 15 with "Hold Me Closer," moving 19*-14* and +1282 spins

* HARRY STYLES jumps 20*-16* with "Music For A Sushi Restaurant," up 1027 spins

* NICKI MINAJ goes top 20 with "Super Freaky Girl," leaping 22*-19* and +580 spins

* DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA leap 40*-32* with "I'm Good (Blue)," at +995 spins

* AJR have the lone debut at 40* with "World's Smallest Violin"

Rhythmic: Lil Baby Takes #1 Spot; Nicki Minaj Top 3; Drake/21 Savage Top 5; City Girls/Usher, Burna Boy Top 10

* LIL BABY takes over the top spot with "In A Minute," moving 2*-1* and +349 spins

* NICKI MINAJ leaps into the top 3, up 5*-3* with "Super Freaky Girl," up 880 spins

* DRAKE goes top 5, rising 7*-4* with "Jimmy Cooks" featuring 21 SAVAGE at +716 spins

* CITY GIRLS go top 10 with "Good Love," featuring USHER moving 12*-9* and +271 spins

* BURNA BOY enters the top 10 with "Last Last," rising 13*-10* and +252 spins

* STEVE LACY is top 15, climbing 16*-12* with "Bad Habit," and +358 spins

* DOJA CAT is nearing the top 15, rising 17*-16* with "Vegas", but has a notable 551 spin gain

* YG goes top 20 with "Toxic," up 23*-20* and is +395 spins

* ARMANI WHITE is top 25, moving 25*-21* with "Billie Eilish," at +460 spins

* LIL TJAY debuts at 34* with "Beat The Odds" at +430 spins

* SEAN KINGSTON x CHRIS BROWN enter at 39* with "Ocean Drive"

* ROSALIA debuts at 40* with "DESPECHA"

Urban: Future/Drake Hold Top Spot; Sleazyworld Go Runner Up; City Girls/Usher Top 5; Khaled/Drake/Lil Baby, Brent Faiyaz Top 10

* FUTURE retains the top spot with "Wait For U" featuring DRAKE & TEMS

* SLEAZYWORLD GO is the runner up, moving 4*-2* with "Sleazy Flow," up 684 spins

* CITY GIRLS go top 5, up 7*-5* with "Good Love," featuring USHER and +537 spins

* DJ KHALED, DRAKE & LIL BABY are top 10 this week, moving 11*-9* with "STAYING ALIVE," up 383 spins

* BRENT FAIYAZ hits the top 10, climbing 12*-10* with "All Mine," up 627 spins

* DIDDY goes top 15 with BRYSON TILLER, up 17*-12* with "Gotta Move On"

* KING COMBS x KODAK BLACK enter the top 15, up 20*-13* with "Can't Stop Won't Stop," up 459 spins

* TINK is top 15 with "Cater," featuring 2 CHAINZ, moving 18*-14* and +258 spins

* DVSN goes top 20, rising 22*-16* with "If I Get Caught," up 391 spins

* DRAKE soars into the top 20, up 29*-18* with "Jimmy Cooks," featuring 21 SAVAGE, up 693 spins

* FUTURE enter the top 20 as well, moving 24*-20* with "Love You Better," up 230 spins

* ARMANI WHITE leaps 30*-25* with "Billie Eilish," up 248 spins

* BIG BOOGIE has the top debut at 33* with "Pop Out," up 319 spins

* LIL TJAY enters at 35* with "Beat The Odds" at +440 spins

* STEVE LACY debuts at 39* with "Bad Habit"

* MONICA comes on at 40* with "Friends," featuring TY DOLLA $IGN, up 164 spins

Hot AC: Nicky Youre/Dazy Hold Top Spot; Harry Styles 'Late' Runner Up; Sia Top 3; Halsey Top 10

* NICKY YOURE and DAZY spend another week atop the Hot AC chart with "Sunroof"

* HARRY STYLES now is the runner up at Hot AC with "Late Night Talking," up 3*-2* and is +570 spins

* SIA goes top 3 with "Unstoppable," up 4*-3* and +133 spins

* HALSEY goes top 10 at Top 40 and Hot AC this week with "So Good," up 11*-10* and +150 spins

* JAX surges inside the top 20, up 24*-18* with "Victoria's Secret," up 299 spins

* LIZZO, who scored an EMMY AWARD this past week, goes top 20 with "2 Be Loved (I Am Ready)," up 21*-20*

* STEVE LACY leaps 27*-24* with "Bad Habit," up 197 spins

* LEWIS CAPALDI has the top debut at 30* with "Forget Me," up 493 spins

* PARMALEE enters at 37* with "Take My Name"

* DOJA CAT lights up the chart at 38* with "Vegas"

* MACKLEMORE debuts at 39* with "MANIAC," featuring WINDSER

* WYN STARKS comes on at 40* with "Who I Am"

Active Rock: Papa Roach New #1; Five Finger Top 3; Chili Peppers, Bush Top 10; Bring Me The Horizon Top 15

* PAPA ROACH have yet another chart topper, moving 3*-1* with "No Apologies," up 87 spins

* FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH go top 3, up 4*-3* with "Times Like These," up 149 spins

* I PREVAIL leap 9*-6* with "Bad Things," up 162 spins

* RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS enter the top 10, rising 15*-9* with "Tippa My Tongue," up 156 spins

* BUSH also go top 10, moving 12*-10* with "More Than Machines"

* BRING ME THE HORIZON go top 15 with "sTraNgeRS," climbing 16*-14*

* STARSET/BREAKING BENJAMIN enter the top 20, up 23*-19* with "Waiting On The Sky To Change" at +136 spins

* NICKELBACK have the top debut at 25* with "San Quentin" at +271 spins

* OZZY OSBOURNE debuts at 27* with "One Of Those Days" at +321 spins

* VOLBEAT debut at 39* with "Becoming," up 71 spins

Alternative: The Killers Hold Top Spot; Dirty Heads Top 5; Chili Peppers Up 300+ Spins; Beach Water, AJR Top 10

* THE KILLERS hold the top spot with "Boy," for a 3rd week

* DIRTY HEADS go top 5, moving 6*-5* with "Life's Been Good," up 250 spins

* RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS move 7*-6* with "Tippa My Tongue," up 313 spins

* BEACH WEATHER enter the top 10, up 14*-8* with "Sex, Drugs, Etc.," up 335 spins

* AJR go top 10 with "I Won't," up 11*-10* up 180 spins

* GORILLAZ enter the top 15, rising 16*-12* with "Cracker Island," featuring THUNDERCAT, up 262 spins

* PANIC! AT THE DISCO also hit the top 15, up 18*-14* with "Don't Let The Light Go Out," up 280 spins

* MARCUS MUMFORD hits the top 15 as well, rising 19*-15* with "Grace," at +107 spins

* TAME IMPALA enters the top 20, rising 22*-16* with "The Less I Know The Better," up 126 spins

* HIGHLY SUSPECT hit the top 20, up 23*-20* with "Natural Born Killer," up 23*-20* and +108 spins

* LOVELYTHEBAND leap 30*-24* and go top 25 with "Sail Away," up 120 spins

* THE STRUTS have the top debut at 37* with "Fallin' With Me"

* FALLING IN REVERSE debut at 39* with "Voices In My Head"

* STEVE LACY enters at 40* with "Bad Habit"

Triple A: Death Cab For Cutie Hold Top Spot; Black Keys Top 5; Rosa Linn, Metric Top 10

* DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE hold the top spot for a 6th week with "Here To Forever"

* BLACK KEYS go top 5, up 6*-5* with "It Ain't Over"

* ROSA LINN enters the top 10, up 12*-7* with "SNAP," at +67 spins

* METRIC is up into the top 10 as well, rising 13*-10* with "All Comes Crashing"

* NOAH KAHAN is top 15, up 19*-14* with "Stick Season," climbing 75 spins

* INHALER go top 20 with "These Are The Days"

* THE NATIONAL leap 30*-22* with "Weird Goodbyes," featuring BON IVER at +55 spins

* HEAD AND THE HEART debut at 30* with "Hurt (But It Goes Away)"

