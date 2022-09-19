Scheld (Photo: RTDNA)

The RADIO TELEVISION DIGITAL NEWS ASSOCIATION elected new members to its Board of Directors at its RTDNA22 conference on FRIDAY (9/16), with AUDACY News WCBS-A/NEW YORK News Dir. TIM SCHELD taking over as Chair and GRAHAM MEDIA GROUP CBS affiliate WKMG-TV/ORLANDO News Dir. ALLISON MCGINLEY moving from Chair of the RTDNA to Chair of the RADIO TELEVISION DIGITAL NEWS FOUNDATION for the final year of her three-year leadership cycle. BONNEVILLE News-Talk KSL-A-F/SALT LAKE CITY/KSL PODCASTS VP/Podcasting SHERYL WORSLEY was elected Chair-Elect and will succeed SCHELD next year.

Elected Directors-at-Large were TEGNA Dir./Content MONIKA DIAZ and SCRIPPS VP/News SEAN MCLAUGHLIN.

Regional directors elected at the meeting were TEGNA NBC affiliate KUSA-TV (9NEWS) and MY NETWORK TV affiliate KTVD/DENVER Digital Dir. MISTY MONTANO in Region 3; MORGAN MURPHY MEDIA VP'/News COLIN BENEDICT in Region 4; GRAY TELEVISION CBS affiliate KWCH-TV and CW affiliate KSCW-TV/WICHITA News Dir. KIM WILHELM in Region 5; SINCLAIR Group News Dir. BLAISE LABBE in Region 6; NEXSTAR CBS affiliate WIAT-TV (CBS 42)/BIRMINGHAM News Anchor SHERRI JACKSON in Region 9; HEARST ABC affiliate WMUR-TV/MANCHESTER, NH News Dir. ALISHA MCDEVITT in Region 10; and SCRIPPS NBC affiliate WPTV/WEST PALM BEACH Assistant News Dir. GALEAN STEWART in Region 13

