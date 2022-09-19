Latest Blog

The latest blog from NUVOODOO MEDIA's CAROLYN GILBERT and LEIGH JACOBS dives into Fall Book Marketing opportunities despite the Fall book starting last week. One take away is the position of outdoor marketing that, "remains an advertising tactic that punches above its weight for radio since it catches commuters in a perfect spot for radio-station trial: their car or truck." The quick turnaround time for digital outdoor production keeps the marketing door open, even in the late innings.

