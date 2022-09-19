Public Radio Exec. Ferrante Passes Away

Former NPR "MORNING EDITION" and PRI "THE WORLD" Executive Producer ROBERT FERRANTE died SEPTEMBER 15th of complications from a stroke in CAMBRIDGE, MA at 87, reports the WASHINGTON POST.

FERRANTE started his career at WNAC-TV/BOSTON in 1957, moving to KDKA-TV/PITTSBURGH, WBBM-TV/CHICAGO, and WGBH-TV/BOSTON before joining CBS, where he oversaw the "CBS MORNING NEWS" and created "NIGHTWATCH." He became the producer of "MORNING EDITION" in 1989, notably adding DAVID SEDARIS' commentaries and features from IRA GLASS, who went on to create "THIS AMERICAN LIFE." In 1998, FERRANTE became Exec. Producer of WPRI, WGBH/BOSTON, and the BBC's "THE WORLD."

