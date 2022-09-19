Cousin Sal (Photo: Eugene Powers / Shutterstock.com)

"COUSIN SAL" IACONO's MUSH MEDIA is partnering with PEYTON MANNING's OMAHA PRODUCTIONS to move MUSH's seven podcasts under the OMAHA AUDIO NETWORK umbrella and produce video versions of the shows for ESPN's YOUTUBE channel. In addition, MUSH and OMAHA will partner with IACONO's cousin JIMMY KIMMEL for original content.

IACONO said, "I'm very excited to join the OMAHA family. Over the years I've won so much money betting on PEYTON and ELI I feel like I should be paying them. But since the contract is already signed, I think we're good."

IACONO's own "AGAINST ALL ODDS" and "EXTRA POINTS" podcasts will join OMAHA along with "MINUS THREE WITH DAVE DAMESHEK"; "COVERED IN GLORY WITH TOBY MERGLER AND BRETT KOREMENOS"; "WAIVER WIRED WITH EDDIE SPAGHETTI AND JEN PIACENTI"; "MEGAN FUN OF SPORTS WITH MEGAN GAILEY AND MEGAN CONNOLLY"; "LEMON PEPPER PARLAY WITH WILL BLACKMON AND MARTIN WEISS"; and "THE DEGENERATE TRIFECTA."

"COUSIN SAL has been making sports fans laugh for two decades. He's built a great reputation by delivering fans content in a fun and authentic way," said PEYTON MANNING. "Having the opportunity to team up with him and JIMMY to create original audio and video is an exciting next step as we continue to build OMAHA."

"We are looking forward to this newest collaboration with OMAHA AUDIO," said ESPN VP/Digital Production MIKE FOSS. "Adding COUSIN SAL's podcasts will further broaden our sports betting content across multiple platforms providing even more options for our passionate fanbase in that space."

