Podcasting Bootcamp

iHEARTMEDIA has announced a second round of its initiative to teach podcasting to new, historically underrepresented and diverse creators. The "NEXTUP" program will take place over six months starting in JANUARY and includes a monthly stipend for participants, who will complete the program with at least three finished podcast episodes and a pitch for the shows.

iHEARTRADIO PODCAST NETWORK Exec. Producer and "ETHNICALLY AMBIGUOUS" producer ANNA HOSSNIEH and iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK Exec. Producer JOELLE SMITH are heading the program with Production Mgr. YESENIA MEDELLIN. Applications are being taken TODAY through SEPTEMBER 30th; click here to apply.

