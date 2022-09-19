New Orleans Media Mainstay Dies

Longtime NEW ORLEANS TV and radio personality JAN CARR died FRIDAY (9/16) in COVINGTON, LA at 91, reports the NEW ORLEANS ADVOCATE and TIMES PICAYUNE's NOLA.COM.

CARR and her husband BOB were best known for their long run hosting on NBC affiliate WDSU-TV/NEW ORLEANS for decades. They started hosting together at WTRF-TV/WHEELING and WSAZ-TV/HUNTINGTON, WV before moving to NEW ORLEANS to host at WWL-A in 1960. They joined WDSU-TV in 1961 to host "SECOND CUP," then moved to the magazine show "MIDDAY" hosting segments in 1963. The CARRS left WDSU in 1972 and worked outside the industry, only for JAN to return to TV in 1983 at PBS affiliate WLAE-TV and then at Religion REACH TV. The CARRS later co-hosted at WBYU-A and WGSO-A and hosted video features at their CHRISTWOOD RETIREMENT COMMUNITY in COVINGTON as recently as last AUGUST.

BOB, who survives, and JAN were married for 71 years.

