Lucky 14

Fourteen is shaping up to be a lucky number for RIVER HOUSE/COLUMBIA NASHVILLE artist LUKE COMBS. He and his promotion team landed COMBS' 14th consecutive #1 single at Country radio this week with "The Kind Of Love We Make," which rises from #3 to #1 on the MEDIABASE chart in its 14th week.

The single, which went for adds in JUNE, was written by COMBS and his guitar tech, JAMIE DAVIS, alongside DAN ISBELL and REID ISBELL. It's from his GROWIN' UP album, also released in JUNE.

Another 14-week-old single, COLE SWINDELL remains at #2 for the fourth consecutive week with "She Had Me At Heads Carolina." MORGAN WALLEN's "You Proof" rises from #4-#3. Last week's #1, MITCHELL TENPENNY's "Truth About You," remains in the top 5 at #4, and INGRID ANDRESS slides into fifth place on the chart with "Wishful Drinking" (with SAM HUNT), which moves up from #6.

