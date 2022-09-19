Whelchel (Photo: Ebru Yildiz)

Music and advertising industry human resources veteran LOVE H. WHELCHEL is joining DOWNTOWN MUSIC HOLDINGS as Chief People Officer. WHELCHEL has worked in HR at SEAN "PUFFY" COMBS' COMBS ENTERPRISES and BAD BOY WORLDWIDE as well as with agencies under WPP, IPG, and PUBLICIS; he also served as a principal at mobile app company BINKABLE until 2019.

"Throughout his impressive career, LOVE has guided the human resources function for a wide range of diverse companies,” said DOWNTOWN CEO ANDREW BERGMAN. “I am excited to collaborate with LOVE as he takes a lead role in ensuring that we have the best people and culture in the business."

“Our commitment to our team and clients is top of mind in everything we do at DOWNTOWN,” added BERGMAN. “Having LOVE’s leadership and energy lead that commitment is the beginning of an incredible new chapter for us.”

WHELCHEL said, “From the moment I began to speak with ANDREW about the opportunity to join DOWNTOWN, I have been impressed with the depth of expertise at every company in our portfolio. Every company and organization has been challenged in recent years by both predictable and surprising events. How we support our teams through these challenges is critical to the health and success of any company. I am truly thrilled to be part of the team guiding the DOWNTOWN workforce through the next phase of our growth and opportunities. We are in the best position to support and service creativity at every level of the music industry. With offices around the world and a diverse and highly talented workforce, DOWNTOWN is one of the most exciting music companies in the world. As a musician myself, I’m thrilled to be a part of the team guiding our workforce and music creators into the future.”

