Dover (Credit: Jason Meyers)

Country songwriter-artist DALTON DOVER has signed a global publishing agreement with SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE and DROPTINE MUSIC PUBLISHING.

DOVER first received notice on season 16 of "THE VOICE" as a member of BLAKE SHELTON's team. Since then, he has built a following on TIKTOK with a series of cover song mashups. The 23-year-old GEORGIA native's debut songs, "You Got A Small Town" and "Baby I Am," landed him on SPOTIFY'S "Hot Country 2022 Artists To Work With" and earned him the designation as BILLBOARD's FEBRUARY "Rookie Of The Month." DOVER is set to release his next song, "Damn Good Life," on FRIDAY (9/23).

“From the moment you hear DALTON’s voice, there’s no doubt he was born to do this," said SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE CEO RUSTY GASTON. "We couldn’t be more excited about the music he is creating and the future ahead of him."

“I am so honored to be working with such an amazing talent,” said DROPTINE founder JIM CATINO. “DALTON has an exciting future that is off to a huge start. Thanks to MATT McVANEY for bringing DALTON to me and producing this project. I’m also thankful for RUSTY GASTON and all the support from his amazing team at SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING.”

“To say I’m excited to sign with SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING is an understatement,” said DOVER. “I’m thrilled, but also motivated to continue growing, and I am so grateful to DROPTINE and SONY for betting on me.”

